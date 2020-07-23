COVID-19 Pandemic

As COVID Infections Soar, Spain Reimposes Restrictions

July 23, 2020 03:32 PM
Spain was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in April but after imposing one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, the infection and death rates dropped. However, that trend is taking a turn for the worse.  As Alfonso Beato reports from Barcelona, the cases have risen threefold in July and now restrictions are being re-imposed. Ihar Tsikhanenka narrates the story.

PRODUCER: Rob Raffaele

Alfonso Beato
