COVID 'Long Haulers' Suffer Symptoms Months After Recovery, Doctors Say
December 04, 2020 11:22 AM
Nearly a year into the global coronavirus pandemic, doctors are monitoring patients they call COVID long haulers: people who suffer from symptoms months after they recovered from the immediate effects of the virus. Anna Nelson has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Camera: Natalia Latukhina, Vladimir Badikov, Dmitrii Vershinin