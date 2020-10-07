COVID in the White House
October 07, 2020 04:34 PM
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are among at least a dozen top White House or other government officials diagnosed with COVID-19. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the President's treatment with former Director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Tom Frieden and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein helps clarify the effect it has on the presidential election campaign. Airdate October 7, 2020.