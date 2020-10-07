COVID in the White House

October 07, 2020 04:34 PM
360p | 90 MB
480p | 127 MB
540p | 150 MB
720p | 268 MB
1080p | 518 MB
Original | 672 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are among at least a dozen top White House or other government officials diagnosed with COVID-19. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the President's treatment with former Director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Tom Frieden and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein helps clarify the effect it has on the presidential election campaign. Airdate October 7, 2020.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
Latest Episodes