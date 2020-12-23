Africa

Crisis in South Africa’s Chess Program Cuts to Core of Issues in Rainbow Nation

December 23, 2020 09:10 AM
A crisis in South Africa’s competitive chess world has demanded the attention of the nation's parliament and Olympic committee, with Parliament saying the pair of dueling chess factions in the nation's chess federation are holding back eager players from playing in major events — and in doing so, holding back the trajectory of an African chess powerhouse. As VOA’s Anita Powell found in this report, from Johannesburg, the issues in the sport cut to the very core of South Africa’s own struggles to build as a fair society. 

Anita Powell is Voice of America’s southern Africa correspondent based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covering 15 African countries. Before officially joining VOA, Powell worked as a freelance journalist for the news agency, as well as other news outlets such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, Al Jazeera and The Root, covering numerous topics and events on the African continent, including the death of Nelson Mandela. Powell also enjoys writing about fashion and women’s issues. Several of her articles have been published by Elle and Marie Claire magazines. She has covered extensively the conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and several other global hot spots and has reported from Pakistan, Ethiopia, Congo, Ukraine, South Africa, Zimbabwe and a number of other countries. Powell began her career in journalism as a reporter for the Austin American-Statesman daily newspaper in Texas. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin’s Plan II Honors Program.

