Crisis in South Africa’s Chess Program Cuts to Core of Issues in Rainbow Nation

A crisis in South Africa’s competitive chess world has demanded the attention of the nation's parliament and Olympic committee, with Parliament saying the pair of dueling chess factions in the nation's chess federation are holding back eager players from playing in major events — and in doing so, holding back the trajectory of an African chess powerhouse. As VOA’s Anita Powell found in this report, from Johannesburg, the issues in the sport cut to the very core of South Africa’s own struggles to build as a fair society.

Camera: Zaheer Cassim

Producer: Alessandro Parodi