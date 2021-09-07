Critical Medical, Trauma Care Advances Made in Past 20 Years
September 07, 2021 11:40 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A greater share of U.S. soldiers survived the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq than those who fought in previous conflicts. Advances in medicine and new concepts in trauma care over the past two decades have made the difference. VOA's Carol Pearson reports on the most dramatic advances.
Camera: Mike Burke Video editor: Marcus Harton