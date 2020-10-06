Critics Demand Stronger European Response to Poisoning of Russian Dissidents
October 06, 2020 11:25 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Britain is home to many Russian nationals, both friends and foes of the government back home. They are attracted by the lifestyle, the banks and boutiques, and the established Russian community in the British capital. But for some Russian political exiles who have fled to London and to other Western European cities, it has proved impossible to escape the long arm of the Kremlin. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
PRODUCER: Jon Spier