US Politics

Crowded Democratic Presidential Field Ready for First Debate

June 25, 2019 04:42 AM
Embed
Crowded Democratic Presidential Field Ready for First Debate video player.
Download File

The battle for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination kicks into high gear this week with the first of what will be monthly debates among the candidates leading up to the first caucus and primary votes early next year.  The first debates will be held over two nights—Wednesday and Thursday—and will feature 10 different contenders each night vying for the right to take on President Donald Trump in November of 2020.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has a preview from Washington.

Latest Episodes
June 25, 2019
Erdogan Election Loss of Istanbul a Game Changer?
Erdogan Election Loss of Istanbul a Game Changer?
June 25, 2019
Nanotechnology Creates Hope for Cheap Desalination Process
Nanotechnology Creates Hope for Cheap Desalination Process
June 25, 2019
Palestinians Boycott US Mideast Conference
Palestinians Boycott US Mideast Conference
June 25, 2019
Latest US Sanctions Target Iran's Supreme Leader
Latest US Sanctions Target Iran's Supreme Leader
June 24, 2019
Local Cambodian Patrols Seek to End Illegal Logging
Local Cambodian Patrols Seek to End Illegal Logging