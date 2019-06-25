Crowded Democratic Presidential Field Ready for First Debate

The battle for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination kicks into high gear this week with the first of what will be monthly debates among the candidates leading up to the first caucus and primary votes early next year. The first debates will be held over two nights—Wednesday and Thursday—and will feature 10 different contenders each night vying for the right to take on President Donald Trump in November of 2020. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has a preview from Washington.