Cubans Once Again Feeling Energy Crunch

October 14, 2019 04:41 AM
The Trump administration's tighter economic sanctions against Cuba and a reduction of oil imports from Venezuela have made it harder to get fuel in the communist-ruled island.  This is not the first fuel shortage Cuba has experienced during its almost 60 years of communism, and Cubans are once again using more horses and other old-fashioned means to travel and run farms and factories. VOA's Jim Randle narrates our story. 

Jim Randle
