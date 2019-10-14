Cubans Once Again Feeling Energy Crunch
The Trump administration's tighter economic sanctions against Cuba and a reduction of oil imports from Venezuela have made it harder to get fuel in the communist-ruled island. This is not the first fuel shortage Cuba has experienced during its almost 60 years of communism, and Cubans are once again using more horses and other old-fashioned means to travel and run farms and factories. VOA's Jim Randle narrates our story.