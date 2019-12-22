Economy & Business

Cut-Your-Own-Tree Farms Await Christmas

December 22, 2019 04:10 AM
After Thanksgiving, many Americans usually start getting ready for the next big holiday: Christmas - by going out to get a Christmas tree to decorate. For an increasing number of the 95 million homes in the U.S. that will have a tree, artificial trees are gaining popularity. But for most people it's just not Christmas if their house doesn't smell like a pine forest. Yana Grinblat has the story

Yana Grinblat
