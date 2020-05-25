COVID-19 Pandemic

Cyberattacks Spike Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

May 25, 2020 09:28 AM
Cyberattacks have been flying fast and furious around the world during these days of global uncertainty because of the coronavirus. Countries accuse each other of engaging in cyber warfare, and each of the accused also claims to be a cyber victim. International organizations dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have also been targeted. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Tel Aviv, Israel. 

Camera: Ricki Rosen    Video editor: Marcus Harton

Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein
