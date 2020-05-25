Cyberattacks Spike Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
May 25, 2020 09:28 AM
Cyberattacks have been flying fast and furious around the world during these days of global uncertainty because of the coronavirus. Countries accuse each other of engaging in cyber warfare, and each of the accused also claims to be a cyber victim. International organizations dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have also been targeted. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Tel Aviv, Israel.
Camera: Ricki Rosen Video editor: Marcus Harton