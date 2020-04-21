From Cycle Couriers to Fruit Sellers: Hungary’s Workers Adapt to COVID-19 Crisis

As Europe counts the human and economic costs of the coronavirus lockdowns, Hungary appears to have gotten off lightly. It has nearly 2,100 reported cases and 213 deaths so far, compared to tens of thousands in the worst-hit countries. Nevertheless, economists predict the country’s GDP will shrink by close to 10 percent. As Henry Ridgwell reports, many workers are having to adapt quickly to the dramatically changing labor market in the nation of nearly 10 million people. Gabor Ancsin and Justin Spike in Budapest also contributed to this report.