Europe

From Cycle Couriers to Fruit Sellers: Hungary’s Workers Adapt to COVID-19 Crisis

April 21, 2020 02:09 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

As Europe counts the human and economic costs of the coronavirus lockdowns, Hungary appears to have gotten off lightly. It has nearly 2,100 reported cases and 213 deaths so far, compared to tens of thousands in the worst-hit countries. Nevertheless, economists predict the country’s GDP will shrink by close to 10 percent. As Henry Ridgwell reports, many workers are having to adapt quickly to the dramatically changing labor market in the nation of nearly 10 million people. Gabor Ancsin and Justin Spike in Budapest also contributed to this report.

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 14:03
VOA-TEK: COVID-19 Research
VOATEK Ep21
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 13:49
A New Asthma Device and App Promises to Help Kids Improve Lung Health
A New Asthma Device and App Promises to Help Kids Improve Lung Health
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 12:08
COVID-19 Diaries: War Doesn’t Care About Virus
COVID-19 Diaries: War Doesn’t Care About Virus
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 11:15
Hard Hit by COVID-19, Spain Slowly Begins Easing Lockdown
  Hard Hit by COVID-19, Spain Slowly Begins Easing Lockdown
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 08:01
Dating Pushed To Virtual Space By Coronavirus Pandemic
Dating Pushed to Virtual Space by Coronavirus Pandemic