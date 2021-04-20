Europe

Czech Republic Urges EU, NATO Allies to Retaliate Against Russia over 2014 Explosion

April 20, 2021 08:18 PM
The Czech Republic is urging European and NATO allies to take joint retaliatory action against Russia. It follows accusations that Russian spies were behind a huge explosion at a Czech arms depot in 2014 – and were part of a special unit that also carried out an attempted assassination in Britain. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Camera:  Henry Ridgwell  

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
