DC Beauty Queen Advocates for Sexual Violence Victims

In the age of #MeToo, Washington's Miss District of Columbia 2019 is using her title to help victims of sexual violence and raise awareness about the problem. Her name is Katelynne Cox and besides being Miss. D.C., the 25-year-old is the executive director of 'Silence Is Not Compliance,' an organization that rehabilitates rape survivors and educates kids on how to prevent sexual violence. VOA's Sahar Majid has more in this report narrated by Kathleen Struck.