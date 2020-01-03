Immigration

DC Restaurant Gives The US Capital The Taste Of Immigrant Food

January 03, 2020 09:32 AM
DC Restaurant Gives The US Capital The Taste Of Immigrant Food video player.
Hundreds of new restaurants mushroom in Washington every year, but the "Immigrant Food" restaurant that recently opened just a block away from the White House is unique. On top of making a delicious statement, it also makes a political one, serving food inspired by the many immigrant communities that live in the U.S. Mykhailo Komadovsky visited the unusual venue

Default Author Profile
By
Mykhailo Komadovsky
