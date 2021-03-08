Deadly protests continue in Myanmar

At least three protesters are killed in Myanmar as calls grow for the military and police to ensure that the right of peaceful assembly is fully respected. Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is in Switzerland this week to drum up international pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign. Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd. Thousands of women joined protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi on Monday to mark International Women's Day.