Deal Between Turkish, Kurdish Forces in Syria Could Fall Apart

A quiet strip of land in northern Syria contains a volatile mix of troops from various nations and militias allied with some of those countries, but viewed as enemies by others. In an attempt to keep this powder-keg from blowing up, the U.S. and Turkey brokered a deal last month to create a "safe zone" between Turkey and Kurdish areas. But Turkey now says the original deal still leaves it in danger, and analysts warn there is no long-term strategy to peaceful coexistence. VOA's Heather Murdock has this story from Manbij and al-Bab in Syria.