Death Toll From Cambodia Floods Rises to 24, Tens of Thousands Evacuated

At least 24 people have been killed, and tens of thousands forced to flee their homes in Cambodia, because of prolonged heavy rain and flash flooding, authorities said Saturday, October 17.

Almost 60,000 houses and 240,000 hectares of farmland have been flooded, affecting 245,428 people in 19 provinces and cities, including the capital Phnom Penh, and nearly 8,000 families were evacuated, according to official figures.

Prime Minister Hun Sen visited evacuees at a makeshift center in Phnom Penh Thursday night, handing out blankets and supplies, local media reported.

More rain is in forecast over the weekend across most of the country.

