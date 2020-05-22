As Deaths Soar, Doubts Grow Over Sweden's Exceptional COVID-19 Response

As much of Europe remains under a strict lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, one country has stood out in taking a very different approach. Sweden has refused to impose such strict new laws, and its people have been allowed to work and travel. In the early days it seemed as though Sweden may have got things right, as the outbreak tore through Italy, Spain and Britain, but infection rates are rapidly increasing in Sweden. VOA's Henry Ridgwell reports.

Produced by: Henry Ridgwell

