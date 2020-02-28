US Politics

Deep Divide Between Progressives, Moderates in Democratic Primary

February 28, 2020
The U.S. Democratic Party finds itself at a crossroads at a critical time in the 2020 election cycle. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, is the clear front-runner for the party nomination despite warnings from moderate Democrats that Sanders would lead the party to defeat in November against President Donald Trump. At the core of the Democrat’s dilemma is a sharp divide between the party’s progressive wing and the moderates, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone.
 

