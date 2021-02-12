US Politics

Defense Argues Trump Not Directly Responsible for Capitol Violence 

February 12, 2021 09:38 PM
The legal defense for former President Donald Trump took less than three hours Friday to argue before the U.S. Senate that he should not be convicted of incitement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the first-ever trial of a former U.S. president is rapidly moving to a close.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
