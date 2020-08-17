Delaware Residents Welcome Back Joe Biden as DNC Moves Online
August 17, 2020 04:07 PM
The Democratic National Convention this year is entirely virtual, with speakers beamed in from locations around the country. But one small city that rarely gets national media attention is in the spotlight, presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden’s hometown. Esha Sarai reports from Wilmington, Delaware on how residents are anticipating all of the attention.
Camera: Esha Sarai Produced by: Esha Sarai