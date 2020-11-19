Delhi Battles Twin Health Emergencies -- Pandemic, Pollution
November 19, 2020 12:54 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
India’s capital, New Delhi, is battling twin health emergencies, as it copes with deadly air pollution that spikes in winter months and a record surge in coronavirus cases. Doctors say the city’s fight against the pandemic has become harder as the toxic air makes the city more vulnerable to the virus. Anjana Pasricha reports.
Videographer: P Pallavi, Producer: Henry Hernandez