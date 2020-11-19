COVID-19 Pandemic

Delhi Battles Twin Health Emergencies -- Pandemic, Pollution

November 19, 2020 12:54 PM
India’s capital, New Delhi, is battling twin health emergencies, as it copes with deadly air pollution that spikes in winter months and a record surge in coronavirus cases. Doctors say the city’s fight against the pandemic has become harder as the toxic air makes the city more vulnerable to the virus. Anjana Pasricha reports.

Videographer:  P Pallavi, Producer: Henry Hernandez

Anjana Pasricha
Anjana Pasricha
