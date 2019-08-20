South & Central Asia

Delhi's Restrictions Turn Srinagar Into Ghost City

August 20, 2019 05:51 AM
The streets of Srinagar were largely deserted on Monday and most schools and shops were closed even though authorities say they were re-opening close to 200 elementary schools in Kashmir's largest city. Residents are angered over the Indian government's decision to downgrade the status of the Indian-administered side - Jammu and Kashmir - from a federal state and split into two union territories ruled by Delhi. Frequent protests have led to the government's clampdown in the area and residents fear for their safety.  Video footage by VOA's Urdu service shows Srinagar as a ghost city. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

