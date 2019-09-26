Demands for Sanctions as Global Links to South Sudan War Exposed
September 26, 2019 02:33 AM
Demands for Sanctions as Global Links to South Sudan War Exposed video player.
The international community must do more to tackle networks of global corruption that are fueling violence in South Sudan, according to activists. The call follows publication of a report detailing how corporations profited from the country's civil war. The investigation by The Sentry organization, co-founded by actor George Clooney, shows the links between armed groups involved in the civil war, global oil giants, and British and American citizens. Henry Ridgwell has more.