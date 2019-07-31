US Politics

Democratic Debate Features Clash Between Moderates and Progressives

July 31, 2019 04:51 AM
The Democratic presidential contenders opened a second round of debates in Detroit, Michigan, Tuesday, with a flurry of attacks on President Donald Trump. But the 10 Democrats also went after each other at times and showed some growing strains between moderate and progressive candidates. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone reports on the first of two nights of debate.

