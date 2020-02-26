US Politics

Democratic Presidential Candidates Say Front-Runner Sanders Can't Beat Trump

February 26, 2020 02:55 AM
Embed

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was the target of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination in the latest televised debate held Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina.  Sanders has emerged as the national front-runner after victories in the first three nominating contests, but his rivals contend that the self-declared democratic socialist would lose to Republican President Donald Trump in November's national election. VOA's Richard Green has the latest chapter in 2020 presidential election.

Default Author Profile
By
Richard Green
Latest Episodes
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 20:24
Travel Industry Hit Hard by Coronavirus
Coronavirus Cruis Ships
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 20:32
Europe Struggles to Contain Coronavirus Outbreaks; African Economy Hit Hard
Europe Struggles to Contain Coronavirus Outbreaks; African Economy Hit Hard
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 16:30
UN Deputy Secretary General Calls on Africa to do More Against Hunger, Poverty
UN Deputy Secretary General Calls on Africa to do More Against Hunger, Poverty
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 15:05
As Saudi-Led Embargo Drags On, Qatar Aims at Self-Sufficiency
As Saudi-Led Embargo Drags On, Qatar Aims at Self-Sufficiency
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 14:07
A New Smart Glove for Mars and Lunar Missions Works Like Magic
A New Smart Glove for Mars and Lunar Missions Works Like Magic