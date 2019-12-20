USA

Democratic Presidential Contenders Clash in Latest Debate

December 20, 2019 02:27 AM
The Democratic presidential candidates held their liveliest debate yet Thursday in Los Angeles, California.  Seven contenders were on the debate stage and clashed over the economy, health care, climate change, campaign finance reform and who best can defeat President Donald Trump next year.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington

Jim Malone
By
