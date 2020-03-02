US Politics

Democratic Presidential Contenders Face Grueling Super Tuesday Test

March 02, 2020 09:27 PM
Embed

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her presidential campaign Monday and was expected to endorse former vice president Joe Biden.  Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg is also endorsing Biden after dropping out of the race yesterday (Sunday).  The shifting alliances come as the battle for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination reaches a new level of intensity on Tuesday, when 14 states around the country hold primaries.  Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is favored in several of the states on Super Tuesday, but Biden is hoping his victory in South Carolina on Saturday will give his campaign a shot of momentum heading into the Tuesday primaries.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has a preview of the Tuesday voting from Washington.

Jim Malone
By
Jim Malone
Latest Episodes
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 21:18
55 Years After 'Bloody Sunday,' Fight to Vote Marches On in Selma
55 Years After 'Bloody Sunday,' Fight to Vote Marches On in Selma
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 18:15
US Starts Afghan Withdraw Amid Mixed Messages
US Starts Afghan Withdraw Amid Mixed Messages
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 06:15
Tractor Giant Sows Uber High-Tech Seeds in Africa
Tractor Giant Sows Uber High-Tech Seeds in Africa
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 06:11
Charity Canstruction Festival Helps Families In Need
Charity Canstruction Festival Helps Families In Need
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 07:15
California: The Big Super Tuesday Prize for Democratic Presidential Candidates
California: The Big Prize for Democratic Presidential Candidates