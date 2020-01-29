US Politics

Democratic Presidential Contenders Make Final Push in Iowa

January 29, 2020 04:47 AM
Embed

The latest polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders surging in the Democratic primary race, both in national surveys and in Iowa, where the first contest of the 2020 campaign kicks off Monday.  Sanders is among several top Democratic contenders competing for support in the Iowa presidential caucuses and the outcome is seen as crucial in what could be a long battle for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.

Jim Malone
By
Jim Malone
Latest Episodes
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 02:28
Trump Unveils Middle East Plan
Trump Unveils Middle East Plan
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 02:15
US Calls on Beijing to Allow More Public Health Experts into China
US Calls on Beijing to Allow More Public Health Experts into China
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 00:13
Trump Team Closes Impeachment Defense
Trump Team Closes Impeachment Defense
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 22:52
Iran Plane Crash Cover-Up Shows Widening Split in State Media
Iran Plane Crash Cover-Up Shows Widening Split in State Media
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 20:35
US Military Recovers Remains from Afghanistan Plane Crash
US Military Recovers Remains from Afghanistan Plane Crash