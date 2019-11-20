US Politics

Democratic Presidential Contenders Prepare for Wednesday Debate

November 20, 2019 07:28 AM
Democratic Presidential Contenders Prepare for Wednesday Debate video player.
Embed
Link

U.S. Democrats hold their fifth presidential debate Wednesday in Atlanta, Georgia.  Ten Democratic contenders will debate each other in a presidential race that of late has been largely overshadowed by the impeachment drama in Washington involving President Donald Trump.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the Democratic race from Washington.

Jim Malone
By
Jim Malone
Latest Episodes
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 22:58
Violence and Protests Continue in Many Latin American Nations
Violence and Protests Continue in Many Latin American Nations
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 22:52
Iranians Struggle Without the Internet
Iranians Struggle Without the Internet
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 23:55
Top National Security Aides Troubled by Trump Ukraine Call
Top National Security Aides Troubled by Trump Ukraine Call
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 20:49
A Look at Iranian Protests Nationwide
A Look at Iranian Protests Nationwide
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 21:49
From Venice to Sydney, Extreme Weather Fuels Climate Change Debate
From Venice to Sydney, Extreme Weather Fuels Climate Change Debate