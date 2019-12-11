Democratic Presidential Field Falls Flat with Black Students

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates are vying for the support of a critical group of voters: African Americans. While former Vice President Joe Biden polls strongly in the black community overall, some younger blacks say they are not excited by the Democratic field and undecided about who to support. VOA’s Chris Simkins reports from a predominantly-black university in South Carolina, the fourth state to hold nomination contests that will determine which Democrat faces Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.