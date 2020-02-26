US Politics

Democratic Rivals Put New Focus on Sanders’ Radical Past 

February 26, 2020 07:27 PM
Embed

At Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential candidates debate, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the progressive front-runner for the party nomination to face off against President Donald Trump in November’s election, came under fire for comments he made praising communist Cuba under authoritarian leader Fidel Castro.  VOA's Brian Padden reports on concerns that if Sanders wins the nomination, his polarizing foreign policy views and democratic socialist domestic agenda could lead to catastrophic losses for the Democratic Party.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 19:18
Afghans Experience Temporary Peace but Political Turmoil Clouds Future
Afghans Experience Temporary Peace but Political Turmoil Clouds Future
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 15:19
Some French Farmers Try to Counter Attacks, Reconnect With Consumers
Some French Farmers Try to Counter Attacks, Reconnect With Consumers
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 14:34
UN Envoy Urges Kenya to Stop Police Extrajudicial Killings
UN Envoy Urges Kenya to Stop Police Extrajudicial Killings
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 13:03
South African Gymnast Going for More than Gold in Tokyo Olympics
South African Gymnast Going for More than Gold in Tokyo Olympics
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 13:27
Cambodian-American Composer Receives High Honor
Cambodian-American Composer Receives High Honor