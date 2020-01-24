Trump Impeachment

Democrats Make Case Trump Abused Power of the Presidency

January 24, 2020 03:19 AM
U.S. House Democrats told senators Thursday President Donald Trump "frequently, flagrantly" abused the powers of the presidency, actions they said clearly meet the constitutional standard of committing "high crimes and misdemeanors" necessary to remove him from office. In the second of three days of opening arguments, House impeachment managers said Trump’s holdup of U.S. military aid to Ukraine to benefit his own personal political interests was the gravest offense a president could commit. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill in this report voiced by Michael Brown.

Katherine Gypson
