Democrats Move Toward Articles of Impeachment
December 08, 2019 04:33 PM
The House Judiciary Committee holds another hearing Monday in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Proceedings have been centering on allegations that the president abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden, the leading Democratic presidential contender. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, the hyper partisanship in Washington promises to intensify.