USA

Democrats Push to Counter State-Level Voting Restrictions

April 21, 2021 06:15 AM
A new law in the southern U.S. state of Georgia that restricts mail-in voting and strengthens voter identification requirements has sparked a nationwide debate over voting rights for minorities. Democratic Party lawmakers are weighing their options even though voting rights legislation has little chance of passage in the U.S. Senate. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Katherine Gypson
Katherine Gypson
