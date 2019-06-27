US Politics

Democrats Target Trump and Each Other in First Debate

June 27, 2019 04:24 AM
Ten Democratic presidential contenders who want to defeat U.S. President Donald Trump next year faced their first major test of the 2020 campaign cycle Wednesday — a nationally televised debate held in Miami.  The candidates often targeted Trump and occasionally each other in the first night of debate. Another 10 Democratic White House hopefuls will get their chance Thursday. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone reports from Washington.

