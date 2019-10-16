Democrats Target Trump and Each Other in Latest Debate
October 16, 2019 11:37 AM
Democrats Target Trump and Each Other in Latest Debate video player.
A dozen Democratic presidential contenders took part in what was at times a contentious debate Tuesday in Ohio. The Democrats took several rhetorical shots at U.S. President Donald Trump, but they also did not hesitate to challenge each other on issues like health care, income inequality and the pullout of U.S. forces from Syria. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington