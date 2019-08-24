US Politics

Development Agencies Welcome Trump's Retreat from Foreign Aid Cuts

August 24, 2019 02:38 AM
Development Agencies Welcome Trump's Retreat from Foreign Aid Cuts
President Donald Trump has abandoned his fight with Congress over slashing $4 billion in foreign aid and will allow the appropriated funds to be spent. But the State Department says it agreed with the White House to "redirect all funding that does not directly support our priorities." VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.
 

