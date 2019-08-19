Silicon Valley & Technology

A Digital Setting For A Classical Violin Concert

August 19, 2019 02:41 AM
A Digital Setting For A Classical Violin Concert video player.
Imagine listening to a violin concert in one of New York City’s majestic cathedrals or in the National Arboretum, surrounded by blooming magnolias. Now anyone can experience this exquisite scene with the use of VR glasses. A team of researchers from the University of Maryland at College Park came up with new immersive technologies that allow people from all over the world to experience performing arts in a breathtakingly beautiful setting without getting up from their couch. Nastassia Jaumen has the story.

