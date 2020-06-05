USA

Discarded COVID Gear is a Problem for NYC

June 05, 2020 01:31 AM
As hospitals in New York treat the flood of patients with COVID and as people wear masks and gloves to grocery stores and banks, discarded Personal Protection Equipment dumped in the city’s streets is becoming a health and environmental hazard. Nina Vishneva looked into how New York City is dealing with the problem. Anna Rice narrates her story.
Camera:  Max Avloshenko, Alex Barash, Natalia Latukhina, Dmitrii Vershinin  

Nina Vishneva
