Displaced Families in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region Going Hungry
June 03, 2021 06:47 PM
In Ethiopia’s Tigray region, millions of people are in desperate need of food aid, and even in Mekelle, the regional capital, displaced families say that on some days, they have nothing to eat. As VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Mekelle, hunger is only one element of the growing crisis stemming from the conflict in the region.
Camera: Yan Boechat.