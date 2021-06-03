Africa

Displaced Families in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region Going Hungry

June 03, 2021 06:47 PM
In Ethiopia’s Tigray region, millions of people are in desperate need of food aid, and even in Mekelle, the regional capital, displaced families say that on some days, they have nothing to eat. As VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Mekelle, hunger is only one element of the growing crisis stemming from the conflict in the region.

Camera: Yan Boechat.

Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
