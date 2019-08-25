Divisions Between Trump and Leaders Spill Out at G-7
At a meeting of leaders of the most advanced democracies in Biarritz, France, deep divisions are coming out into the open between U.S. President Donald Trump and his counterparts on issues including the trade war with China, how to handle Iran and bringing Russia back into the group. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara is there covering the G-7 summit and brings this report