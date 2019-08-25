USA

Divisions Between Trump and Leaders Spill Out at G-7

August 25, 2019 07:22 PM
Divisions Between Trump and Leaders Spill Out at G-7 video player.
Embed
Link

At a meeting of leaders of the most advanced democracies in Biarritz, France, deep divisions are coming out into the open between U.S. President Donald Trump and his counterparts on issues including the trade war with China, how to handle Iran and bringing Russia back into the group. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara is there covering the G-7 summit and brings this report

Latest Episodes
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 17:50
Former Illinois Congressman Challenges Trump for Republican Presidential Nomination
Former Illinois Congressman Challenges Trump for Republican Presidential Nomination
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 09:08
Commemoration of 400th Anniversary of Slavery Brings Calls for Reflection, Unity
Commemoration of 400th anniversary of slavery in Norfolk, VA, Aug 24, 2019
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 06:58
What is the US Migrant Protection Protocols?
Explainer: Migrant Protection Protocols
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 03:45
Impact of Political Satire Is No Joke
US Political Change Through the Lens of Satire
Sat, 08/24/2019 - 15:36
VOA Town Hall Looks at Legacy of Slavery in US
1619 Town Hall HOUSE