Doctors Warn of Pollution's Impact on Health in New Delhi
November 6, 2019 03:32 PM
Authorities in New Delhi declared a public health emergency this month as air pollution levels hit hazardous levels — a problem the Indian capital wrestles with in winter when stagnant winds and cooler temperatures hold the toxic air over the city. Doctors say the dirty air is taking a serious toll on the health of the city's 20 million residents. Anjana Pasricha reports.