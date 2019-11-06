South & Central Asia

Doctors Warn of Pollution's Impact on Health in New Delhi

November 6, 2019 03:32 PM
Authorities in New Delhi declared a public health emergency this month as air pollution levels hit hazardous levels — a problem the Indian capital wrestles with in winter when stagnant winds and cooler temperatures hold the toxic air over the city. Doctors say the dirty air is taking a serious toll on the health of the city's 20 million residents. Anjana Pasricha reports.

Anjana Pasricha
