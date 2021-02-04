USA

Domestic Terror Threat Remains High One Month After US Capitol Riot

February 04, 2021 10:17 PM
U.S. lawmakers say the threat of domestic extremism remains high almost one month after pro-Trump protesters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in the deaths of five people. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, those threats are expected to continue well past the Senate impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.
Camera:  Adam Greenbaum   Produced by: Katherine Gypson
 

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
