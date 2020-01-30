Trump Impeachment

Dozens Arrested as Impeachment Demonstrators Clog US Capitol Steps

January 30, 2020 04:41 PM
Embed

The Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump is nearing the end of its second week, and America is as polarized as ever about the proceedings. The trial, which is almost certain to end with Trump's acquittal in the Republican-led chamber, is provoking strong emotions from demonstrators on both sides of the issue who have descended on the U.S. Capitol to protest. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports on several hundred protesters and those standing against them.

Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
Latest Episodes
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 15:40
With Shrug and Some Sorrow, Europeans bid 'Adieu' to EU Member Britain
With a Shrug and Some Sorrow, Europeans bid 'Adieu' to EU Member Britain
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:27
Iraq Garment Factory Fosters Multi-Ethnic Female Workforce
Iraq Garment Factory Fosters Multi-Ethnic Female Workforce
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 11:22
Tears And Cheers As Britain Set For Historic Brexit Day
Tears And Cheers As Britain Set For Historic Brexit Day
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 11:18
Serving Equality With A Cup of Coffee
Serving Equality With A Cup of Coffee
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 11:00
Explainer: Coronavirus Thermal Scanner
Explainer: Coronavirus Thermal Scanners