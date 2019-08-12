Science & Health

DRC Religious Leaders Working with Government to Fight Ebola

August 12, 2019 03:47 AM
It’s been a year since an Ebola outbreak started the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern region. Since then, 25-hundred cases have been reported and more than 18-hundred people have died. Now, local faith leaders are taking the fight against the deadly virus into churches and other religious institutions. VOA’s Austere Malivika reports.

