DRC, WHO Roll Out Measles Immunization Campaign
December 13, 2019 01:33 PM
A measles epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 5,000 people this year, according to a report by the World Health Organization. The agency says there are a quarter million suspected measles cases in the country and all provinces have been affected, making it one of world's fastest and largest moving epidemics. As VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports, the WHO and DRC government are carrying out an immunization campaign to combat the crisis.