Science & Health

DRC, WHO Roll Out Measles Immunization Campaign

December 13, 2019 01:33 PM
DRC, WHO Roll Out Measles Immunization Campaign Amid Unrest video player.
Embed
Link

A measles epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 5,000 people this year, according to a report by the World Health Organization.  The agency says there are a quarter million suspected measles cases in the country and all provinces have been affected, making it one of world's fastest and largest moving epidemics.  As VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports, the WHO and DRC government are carrying out an immunization campaign to combat the crisis.

Default Author Profile
By
Mariama Diallo
Latest Episodes
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 09:34
Johnson's Landslide Victory Sets Britain On Course for January Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is greeted by staff as he returns to 10 Downing Street, London.
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 07:42
Republican-Led Senate Looms as Trump's Savior
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Sen. Joni Ernst
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 00:37
Young Africans Step Up Fight Against Climate Change
In Madrid, Young Africans Are Stepping up the Fight Against Climate Change
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 23:11
Award Encourages Africa to Reject Corruption
Rwanda Co-Hosts Anti-Corruption Excellence Award Summit
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 15:22
Aung San Suu Kyi's Dramatic Fall From Grace Laid Bare at The Hague
Aung San Suu Kyi's Dramatic fall From Grace Laid Bare at The Hague