Dreamers in Limbo as Supreme Court Prepares to Take Up DACA
November 09, 2019 02:21 AM
Dreamers in Limbo as Supreme Court Prepares to Take Up DACA video player.
The U.S. Supreme Court will take on a case Nov. 12 that could impact the future of hundreds of thousands of people brought to the United States as children illegally. In particular, one doctor who is on track to finish his residency training in the state of California could have his fate determined by the outcome. VOA's Warangkana Chomchuen reports from San Francisco.