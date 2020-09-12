USA

Drive-in Theaters Make a Comeback During Coronavirus Pandemic

September 12, 2020 12:57 AM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 13 MB
720p | 26 MB
1080p | 55 MB
Original | 62 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Drive-in theaters were once a big part of American car culture in the mid-’60s. But air-conditioned theaters eventually put most of them out of business.  But these days, with movie theaters shut down because of the coronavirus, drive-in theaters are experiencing something of a renaissance. VOA’s Towhidul Islam visited a drive-in theater in rural Virginia and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.
Camera: Towhidul Islam    Produced by: Bezhan Hamdard

Default Author Profile
By
Towhidul Islam
Latest Episodes