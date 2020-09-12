Drive-in Theaters Make a Comeback During Coronavirus Pandemic

Drive-in theaters were once a big part of American car culture in the mid-’60s. But air-conditioned theaters eventually put most of them out of business. But these days, with movie theaters shut down because of the coronavirus, drive-in theaters are experiencing something of a renaissance. VOA’s Towhidul Islam visited a drive-in theater in rural Virginia and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Camera: Towhidul Islam Produced by: Bezhan Hamdard