Life, Death, Liberty: How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power

 Drones, Apps and Racial Profiling: French Rights Advocates Fear Temporary COVID Measures May Endure

June 22, 2020 10:35 AM
France has weathered multiple crises in recent years: terrorism, yellow protests, and now, coronavirus. Successive governments champion the country's revolution-era moniker as the land of human rights – but critics say they don't always live by it. That includes the response to COVID-19. For VOA, Lisa Bryant reports from Paris.

Lisa Bryant
By
Lisa Bryant
